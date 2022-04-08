Inmate escapes while being escorted at DFW Airport

article

A 24-year-old woman facing drug charges escaped from custody while she was being escorted at DFW Airport Friday morning.

Jerrecca Louise Stevenson was being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

She was being escorted by a deputy, and still had her restraints on when she escaped.

Stevenson was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless while wearing a red hoodie, black tank top, and gray sweatpants.

She has two arrest warrants for possession of controlled substance and insufficient bond on a possession of controlled substance. She will now face an additional charge for escaping.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 214-749-8641.

