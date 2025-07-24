Expand / Collapse search

Inmate charged with murder after overdose death at Dallas County Jail

Published  July 24, 2025 2:45pm CDT
Dallas County
Daisy Zuniga, 26 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The Brief

    • An inmate, Quinnetta Brinkley, 21, died Sunday, July 13, at Parkland Hospital after being found in medical distress at Dallas County Jail.
    • Another inmate, Daisy Zuniga, 26, has been charged with murder in connection with Brinkley's death, along with drug and trespass charges.
    • It is unclear if Zuniga was among the four inmates who experienced medical distress, and the reason for Brinkley's incarceration has not been released.

DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirms an inmate died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Dallas County Jail.

Inmate Overdose at Dallas County Jail

What we know:

According to the Sheriff's Office, detention officers were conducting their rounds when they found four female inmates in medical distress. They were taken to Parkland Hospital for a possible overdose.

One inmate, 21-year-old Quinnetta Brinkley, died at the hospital. The reason for Brinkley's incarceration has not been released.

Deputies say 26-year-old Daisy Zuniga has been charged with murder in connection with Brinkley's death.

Zuniga's charges also include possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Her bond is now set at $501,000.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Zuniga was one of the four people who were in medical distress.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Dallas County Jail.

