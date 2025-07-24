Inmate charged with murder after overdose death at Dallas County Jail

article

The Brief An inmate, Quinnetta Brinkley, 21, died Sunday, July 13, at Parkland Hospital after being found in medical distress at Dallas County Jail. Another inmate, Daisy Zuniga, 26, has been charged with murder in connection with Brinkley's death, along with drug and trespass charges. It is unclear if Zuniga was among the four inmates who experienced medical distress, and the reason for Brinkley's incarceration has not been released.



The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirms an inmate died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Dallas County Jail.

Inmate Overdose at Dallas County Jail

What we know:

According to the Sheriff's Office, detention officers were conducting their rounds when they found four female inmates in medical distress. They were taken to Parkland Hospital for a possible overdose.

One inmate, 21-year-old Quinnetta Brinkley, died at the hospital. The reason for Brinkley's incarceration has not been released.

Deputies say 26-year-old Daisy Zuniga has been charged with murder in connection with Brinkley's death.

Zuniga's charges also include possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Her bond is now set at $501,000.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Zuniga was one of the four people who were in medical distress.