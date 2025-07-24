Inmate charged with murder after overdose death at Dallas County Jail
DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirms an inmate died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Dallas County Jail.
What we know:
According to the Sheriff's Office, detention officers were conducting their rounds when they found four female inmates in medical distress. They were taken to Parkland Hospital for a possible overdose.
One inmate, 21-year-old Quinnetta Brinkley, died at the hospital. The reason for Brinkley's incarceration has not been released.
Deputies say 26-year-old Daisy Zuniga has been charged with murder in connection with Brinkley's death.
Zuniga's charges also include possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Her bond is now set at $501,000.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if Zuniga was one of the four people who were in medical distress.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Dallas County Jail.