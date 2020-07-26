Inmate at Dallas County federal prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - An inmate at a federal correctional institution in Dallas County has passed away after contracting COVID-19.
Authorities said 78-year-old Jacky Pace tested positive for the coronavirus on July 8.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but returned to the low security institution in Seagoville, southeast of Dallas, a few days later.
He died Saturday.
Doctors said Pace, who was serving a 26-year sentence for drug charges, had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
The Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville has had more than 1,200 of its 1,760 inmates test positive for the coronavirus, along with 11 staff members.