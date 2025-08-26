Infant found dead in car at Rockwall-Heath High School
ROCKWALL, Texas - An infant has been found dead in a car at Rockwall-Heath High School.
What we know:
The infant was found around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday by the Heath Department of Public Safety.
According to the release from the Rockwall Police Department, the call for response regarded an unconscious infant that had been left in a car.
The infant was found dead.
They believe it had been left in the car while being parked at a home in Rockwall.
What we don't know:
The amount of time the infant was left in the car was not released.
No suspects or criminal charges were mentioned by police.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Rockwall Police Department.