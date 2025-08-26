Expand / Collapse search

Infant found dead in car at Rockwall-Heath High School

Published  August 26, 2025 9:42pm CDT
Rockwall
The Brief

    • An infant was found dead in a car at Rockwall-Heath High School on Tuesday afternoon.
    • Police were called after the infant was found unconscious in a vehicle.
    • The amount of time the infant was in the car is unknown, and no charges have been filed.

ROCKWALL, Texas - An infant has been found dead in a car at Rockwall-Heath High School.

Infant found at high school

What we know:

The infant was found around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday by the Heath Department of Public Safety.

According to the release from the Rockwall Police Department, the call for response regarded an unconscious infant that had been left in a car. 

The infant was found dead.

They believe it had been left in the car while being parked at a home in Rockwall.

What we don't know:

The amount of time the infant was left in the car was not released. 

No suspects or criminal charges were mentioned by police. 

The Source: Information in this report came from the Rockwall Police Department. 

