Incumbent Dallas County DA upset by sanctioned former judge

The Brief Amber Givens defeated incumbent John Creuzot in a surprise upset for the Dallas County District Attorney race. With no Republican opponent in the general election, the former judge is set to take office in January 2026. Givens was reprimanded in 2025 over allegations of a clerk pretending to be her during a court hearing. She disputes that and has appealed.



Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was defeated by former Judge Amber Givens in a surprise local upset on election night.

What we know:

After the Dallas County Elections Department counted about 50,000 votes that came in late on Tuesday because of several court orders, Givens topped Creuzot 54% to 46%.

With no Republican opponent, Given is set to be the next district attorney in Dallas County.

What they're saying:

Creuzot conceded on social media.

"I want to first express my deepest gratitude to my family, supporters, and every voter who placed their trust in me throughout this campaign. While the outcome was not what we hoped for, I am proud of the work my team accomplished and the important conversations we advanced about justice, accountability, and public safety in Dallas County," he said.

The backstory:

Givens has been a judge in Dallas County since 2015. She stepped down from the bench last year to run for district attorney.

She has been criticized by some and praised by others for her style on the bench.

In 2025, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct voted to issue a public reprimand over allegations of a clerk pretending to be her during a court hearing.

Givens disputes the allegations and appealed. That hearing was held in Austin in February. The final disposition has not been announced, but any disposition would not impact her ability to be the district attorney.

IN THE NEWS:

Dig deeper:

How did she do it? Part of the answer is what’s being called the "Jasmine effect." U.S. Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett helped to bring many new voters and many women to the ballot box.

Givens also reportedly did extensive block walking with lots of poll greeters asking people to vote for her.

What's next:

Givens is expected to hold a news conference on the election on Thursday morning.

She takes office in January, following the November general election.