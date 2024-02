article

A doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients has been arrested in Denton.

Last May, a patient at First Care Medical Center in Denton said Dr. Ikenna Adugba inappropriately touched her.

During an investigation that spanned months, three additional women made similar claims from their appointments in 2022 and 2023.

Adugba was arrested on four counts of indecent assault, and bonded out of jail.