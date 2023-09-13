Iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas to undergo restoration, redevelopment

A new exhibit in Dallas is sharing the rich history of an iconic theater that will soon be restored and re-imagined.

The Forest Theater was built in 1949 by Karl Hoblitzelle, making it a sister to the Lakewood, Inwood, and Majestic theaters.

Related article

It was originally designed for the Jewish community because, at the time, South Dallas was predominantly Jewish.

But in 1956 as the neighborhood’s demographics changed, it began to cater to the African American community. The theater took on a whole new life with legendary acts like Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Prince, and B.B. King.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

In the decades that followed, the building was a community anchor for the South Dallas neighborhood, serving as a place of worship, a gathering spot for Girl Scouts, and even an arts center owned by Erykah Badu.

It finally closed for good and has sat vacant since 2009.

The new history exhibit at NorthPark Center gives people a chance to learn more about the theater and the plans for its future.

In 2017, it was acquired by Forest Forward. And over the past two years, the nonprofit organization has raised $61 million of the $75 million needed for the project.

"The black history in this theater is incredibly rich and iconic. We’ve had legendary performances like B.B. King, Gladys Knight. Even Prince has performed at the Forest Theater," said Forest Forward CEO and Founder Elizabeth Watley. "The special thing about this space is it’s a connecting point. So many people have come and have a connection with this building. If these walls could talk, the stories we could hear!"

Watley hopes the project will ignite a new economic core for the South Dallas community.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The building will be nearly doubled in size and turned into an arts education hub that can also be used by Dallas ISD and the Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy.

"You can have a podcast room, a design studio, a flex space. We’re adding on a new 200-seat studio theater. The concert hall will have 1,000 seats for shows, concerts, and performances. There will be a plaza area and my favorite amenity is the rooftop. It’s the first rooftop in South Dallas where you can see all of Downtown and all of Fair Park," Watley said.

Related article

When she looks at the future, Watley thinks about all the opportunities and jobs the project will bring to the community.

She’s also excited about the fact that the marquis outside the theater will light up for the first time in over 50 years.