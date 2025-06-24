ICE Dallas removes Mexican citizen wanted for homicide

article

The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed Joaquin Gallegos, a Mexican citizen, on June 18. Gallegos was wanted for homicide by Mexican authorities and was arrested in Carlsbad, Texas, on March 25. He had previously entered the U.S. illegally in 2020 and was returned to Mexico at that time.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed a 33-year-old Mexican citizen on June 18 who was wanted for homicide by Mexican authorities.

Fugitive Arrested in Carlsbad, Texas

Joaquin Gallegos was sent back to Mexico after being arrested on March 25 by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas Fugitive Operations Team.

The arrest happened during a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Carlsbad, Texas, which is northeast of San Angelo. Gallegos was served an expedited removal order under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

What they're saying:

"This foreign fugitive has been returned to his home country to face accountability for very serious crimes," said Josh Johnson, acting field office director for ICE ERO Dallas. "Let it be known that the communities of North Texas and Oklahoma will not be a haven for foreign fugitives evading law enforcement. ERO Dallas will seek out and find those hiding in the U.S. and turn them over to our international law enforcement partners."

The backstory:

An arrest warrant for homicide was issued for Gallegos by law enforcement officials from Zacatecas, Mexico, on Dec. 17, 2024.

Gallegos had previously entered the U.S. illegally on Nov. 19, 2020, near Laredo, Texas, without inspection, admission, or parole. He was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on the same day and returned to Mexico.

What you can do:

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing the online tip form.