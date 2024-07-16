Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? The viral social media campaign is now 10 years old.

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge first went viral?

The city of Grapevine marked the anniversary of the social media campaign with a massive ice bucket dump Tuesday morning.

About 200 people participated, including those living with ALS, as well as their caretakers and supporters.

The event was a nod to the three men who launched the global campaign in the summer of 2014 – Anthony Senerchia, Pete Frates, and Pat Quinn.

They inspired more than 17 million people worldwide to dump ice water on their heads and donate to an ALS organization.

The challenge raised awareness of the disease. It also raised about $115 million to fund research and help people living with ALS.

"We have invested millions and millions of dollars into research. We've got new treatments that are already approved by the FDA just in the last few years. So, we're making a lot of progress and we're hoping people will continue to join so we can make more and make ALS livable," said Calaneet Balas, the president and CEO of the ALS Association.

The ALS Association is asking the public to accept the challenge once again and make a donation if possible.

Videos shared on social media should include the hashtag #icebucket10.