Texas Rangers great Ian Kinsler throws out first pitch wearing Team Israel jersey

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS in Arlington.

Kinsler came to the mound wearing a Texas Rangers hat and a Team Israel jersey.

The move comes amid Israel's declaration of war against Hamas following a terror attack last weekend.

At least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others were injured in Israel by the attack from the Gaza-based militants.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. An additional 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said. Those numbers were prior to an explosion that killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital earlier this week.

Kinsler managed Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

Former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland caught Kinsler's first pitch.