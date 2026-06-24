Traffic Alert: 1 dead, SB I-35E shut down in Carrollton after fiery crash
Carrollton crash (Terry Van Sickle)
CARROLLTON, Texas - A portion of a major highway remains closed Wednesday morning following a deadly tanker truck crash and explosion late Tuesday night, according to police.
What we know:
Carrollton firefighters responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Dickerson Parkway, just south of the President George Bush Turnpike, around 11 p.m.
First responders found that a commercial tanker truck hauling fuel had slammed into a highway barrier and a utility pole, triggering an explosion. The semi-truck was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Firefighters later discovered a victim who had died in the wreckage.
The cause of the crash remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.
Parts of I-35E shut down
Carrollton crash (Terry Van Sickle)
Local perspective:
The explosion has triggered widespread morning gridlock. All southbound lanes of I-35E in Carrollton are completely shut down, and the closure is also heavily impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT).
Crews are using heavy-duty wreckers to remove the charred remains of the tanker. Officials noted that the extended closure is necessary to clean up a substantial hazardous fuel spill and repair badly damaged retaining walls and infrastructure.
The cleanup is expected to continue until at least 9 a.m., with traffic being diverted onto the turnpike. Nearby detour routes are heavily backed up as the morning commute peaks. FOX 4 Traffic Expert Chip Waggoner advises motorists looking to avoid major delays to bypass the area entirely or use the express lanes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from officials at the scene of the crash.