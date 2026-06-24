Traffic Alert: 1 dead, SB I-35E shut down in Carrollton after fiery crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carrollton crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief One person is dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into a barrier and utility pole on southbound I-35E near Dickerson Parkway around 11 p.m. Tuesday, causing the truck to become fully engulfed in flames. All southbound lanes of I-35E in Carrollton remain completely shut down Wednesday morning as heavy-duty wreckers work to clear the burned wreckage, clean up a hazardous spill, and repair damaged retaining walls. The extensive cleanup is expected to last until at least 9 a.m., causing heavy backups on nearby detour routes. FOX 4 Traffic Expert Chip Waggoner advises commuters to use the express lanes to avoid delays.



A portion of a major highway remains closed Wednesday morning following a deadly tanker truck crash and explosion late Tuesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Carrollton firefighters responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Dickerson Parkway, just south of the President George Bush Turnpike, around 11 p.m.

First responders found that a commercial tanker truck hauling fuel had slammed into a highway barrier and a utility pole, triggering an explosion. The semi-truck was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Firefighters later discovered a victim who had died in the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Parts of I-35E shut down

Carrollton crash (Terry Van Sickle)

Local perspective:

The explosion has triggered widespread morning gridlock. All southbound lanes of I-35E in Carrollton are completely shut down, and the closure is also heavily impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT).

Crews are using heavy-duty wreckers to remove the charred remains of the tanker. Officials noted that the extended closure is necessary to clean up a substantial hazardous fuel spill and repair badly damaged retaining walls and infrastructure.

The cleanup is expected to continue until at least 9 a.m., with traffic being diverted onto the turnpike. Nearby detour routes are heavily backed up as the morning commute peaks. FOX 4 Traffic Expert Chip Waggoner advises motorists looking to avoid major delays to bypass the area entirely or use the express lanes.