Car crash knocks sign onto I-30, all lanes closed

Some drivers are in the middle of a traffic nightmare after a portion of I-30 had to shut down on Monday morning for an overhead sign that fell across the road.

The sign fell after a car crashed into it near Linkcrest Drive by the Tarrant County and Parker County line.

The car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, burst into flames after the crash.

FOX 4 viewer Jason Allen sent a photo that shows the car that crashed into the sign support.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Courtesy: Jason Allen)

All lanes are being pushed onto I-20 while crews attempt to clean up the mess.

MedStar tells FOX 4 that one patient was transported from the scene.

There is no word on the status of the driver or what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.