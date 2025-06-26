I-20 and Hwy. 67 reopen in Dallas County after fatal crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Traffic is finally starting to unravel following a fatal crash that shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Highway 67 in Dallas early this morning.
Fatal Traffic Crash
What we know:
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a fatality in the crash, which was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.
All lanes of westbound I-20 and northbound Hwy. 67 were shut down for several hours.
I-20 reopened at about 9:20 a.m. Northbound Hwy. 67 also reopened about an hour later.
What we don't know:
Details regarding the nature of the crash or the number of vehicles involved have not yet been released by authorities.
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.