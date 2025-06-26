I-20 and Hwy. 67 reopen in Dallas County after fatal crash

article

The Brief Westbound I-20 has reopened following a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning. Traffic on northbound Highway 67 was diverted for an additional hour, but has also since reopened. Details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved, have not yet been released.



Traffic is finally starting to unravel following a fatal crash that shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Highway 67 in Dallas early this morning.

Fatal Traffic Crash

What we know:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a fatality in the crash, which was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

All lanes of westbound I-20 and northbound Hwy. 67 were shut down for several hours.

I-20 reopened at about 9:20 a.m. Northbound Hwy. 67 also reopened about an hour later.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the nature of the crash or the number of vehicles involved have not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.