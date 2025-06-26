Expand / Collapse search

I-20 and Hwy. 67 reopen in Dallas County after fatal crash

By
Updated  June 26, 2025 10:24am CDT
Dallas County
FOX 4
article

Fatal traffic incident at I-20 at Hwy. 67 in Dallas County (Source: TXDOT via Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Westbound I-20 has reopened following a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning.
    • Traffic on northbound Highway 67 was diverted for an additional hour, but has also since reopened.
    • Details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved, have not yet been released.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Traffic is finally starting to unravel following a fatal crash that shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Highway 67 in Dallas early this morning.

Fatal Traffic Crash

What we know:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a fatality in the crash, which was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

All lanes of westbound I-20 and northbound Hwy. 67 were shut down for several hours.

I-20 reopened at about 9:20 a.m. Northbound Hwy. 67 also reopened about an hour later.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the nature of the crash or the number of vehicles involved have not yet been released by authorities. 

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

