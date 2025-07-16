All westbound lanes of Highway 114 in Westlake closed after major crash

article

All westbound lanes of Highway 114 in Westlake are closed following a major crash involving a road construction blocker truck early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A large road construction blocker truck rolled over, causing all westbound lanes of Highway 114 near Westlake Parkway to shut down. Keller officials are investigating the crash.

Keller officials said the lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Details about the crash are very limited at this time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.