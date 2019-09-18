Husband locks chocolate in fridge safe to keep wife from eating it: 'This is break-up material'

article

Never steal another man’s chocolate, even if you’re his wife.

A woman from the United Kingdom learned this the hard way when she opened her fridge and found a safe. And protected inside the locked, yet see-through container was the object of her desire: her husband’s precious chocolate.

Stacey Lowe shared the photos to Facebook, where she vented her frustrations.

“So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f---ing fridge safe because he's an a--h--- and doesn't want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!”

She later updated her post with a link to purchase similar fridge safes, saying, “Think I need to invest in one for myself now, two can play that game!” It’s unclear what food she plans on locking in her safe, however.

“I laughed at first, but then told him it's like torture because I can see what is in there," Lowe told The Sun. “It’s like showing me what I can’t have. He’s saying he’s going to get another one for the cupboard now for his crisps and sweets.”

"We are both foodies but I can't resist chocolate,” she continued.

She claims that she never expected the post to get as much attention as it did.

“I put it up for family and friends to have a giggle as everyone knows I'm a chocoholic,” she explained, “as soon as I eat mine, I end up eating his in the early hours of the morning when I go and get the baby a bottle."

According to The Sun, Lowe isn’t going to be deterred by the safe and plans to keep guessing the code until she cracks it.