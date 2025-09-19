Hurst police chief dies unexpectedly

article

The Brief Hurst Police Chief Steve Niekamp died unexpectedly of a health complication, the city announced on Thursday. He's been with the police department for 35 years.



The Hurst Police Department is mourning the loss of Chief Steve Niekamp.

What we know:

On Thursday, the city of Hurst announced Chief Niekamp’s unexpected death due to a health complication.

Niekamp had been with the department since 1990 and was promoted to chief in 2018.

He leaves behind a wife and family members.

What they're saying:

"Chief Niekamp dedicated his life to serving the Hurst community. He consistently led with integrity and demonstrated unwavering loyalty and appreciation to his team. Chief Niekamp will be dearly missed," said City Manager Clay Caruthers.

"Chief Niekamp was a good friend of mine as well as an impressive police chief. This is a tragic loss for us, and my heart goes out to his loved ones and the members of the Hurst Police Department," added Mayor Henry Wilson.

What we don't know:

The city did not elaborate on Niekamp’s health and cause of death.