Hurst Police arrest man after threat made against HEB ISD elementary school

The Brief Hurst Police have identified a man accused of making a threat against an elementary school in Tarrant County. A threat posted on social media over the weekend prompted extra security on Monday morning at Hurst Hills Elementary School. The man is facing charges of terroristic threat, evading arrest and resisting arrest.



A man in Tarrant County has been charged with making a threat against Hurst Hills Elementary School.

HEB ISD Threat

The backstory:

HEB ISD discovered an "unsettling" post on social media involving Hurst Hills Elementary School.

District officials said once they caught wind of the threat, they immediately contacted the district’s security team and the Hurst Police Department.

Hurst police opened an investigation and pinpointed a person of interest. He was arrested over the weekend on unrelated charges.

There was added security at the school on Monday.

Terroristic Threat Arrest

On May 5, around 1 p.m., Hurst Police said Charles Thomas was officially charged with terroristic threat.

The unrelated charges he is being held on are evading arrest and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a combined bond of $8,000.

What we know:

Police have not released details about the threat.