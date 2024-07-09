Hurricane Beryl-themed cakes at H-E-B spark debate online

article

A Hurricane Beryl-themed cake has people debating whether it is in poor taste.

Chris Ramirez posted a picture on Facebook after seeing the brightly-colored cake in a Galveston County H-E-B.

The cake is frosted to look like a hurricane with outflow bands of rain.

The original photo was posted on Sunday night, before the storm made landfall in Texas.

Reaction is mixed.

Some questioned if it was appropriate given the severity of the storm, while others felt it brought humor to tense times.

Last year, the grocery store chain Publix said it would no longer sell hurricane cakes after a similar picture went viral online during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

"It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down," said Public at the time.

FOX 4 has reached out to H-E-B for comment.



