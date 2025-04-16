Hunt County woman arrested, charged for allegedly torturing, killing cat

article

A Hunt County woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly killing a cat that got into her flower bed on Saturday, April 12.

Animal cruelty arrest

Big picture view:

According to the SPCA of Texas, their animal cruelty investigations unit helped the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of 44-year-old Amy Dawn Hagman. She has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals - torture, and assault causing bodily injury. Her combined bond is listed at $12,000, according to Hunt County Jail records.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, Hagman is believed to have smothered and strangled the cat after it got into her flower bed earlier in the day.

The SPCA of Texas took the dead cat to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas on Monday.

Investigators say twine was wrapped twice around the cat's neck, knotted, and secured to a rear leg.

During a forensic necropsy, they found grass in the cat's mouth and abrasions around the lips and muzzle, which officials say are consistent with both smothering and mechanical asphyxiation.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the SPCA of Texas learned about the deceased cat.

FOX 4 News is working to obtain documents that could explain the assault charge.

"This animal experienced significant suffering"

What they're saying:

"The results of the necropsy confirmed what deputies on scene feared—that this animal experienced significant suffering," said Courtney Burns, Chief Investigator of the SPCA of Texas’ ACI Unit. "These cases are heartbreaking, but the forensic evidence is critical to ensuring that justice is pursued to the fullest extent of the law."



The SPCA of Texas continues to support the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation and remains committed to protecting animals from cruelty and neglect.

What you can do:

To report suspected animal cruelty in your community, please contact your local law enforcement or the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit at spca.org/cruelty.