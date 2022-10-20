Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth

Hundreds of dead fish have been discovered along the Trinity River in north Fort Worth.

They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.

Two weeks ago, a warehouse with hand sanitizer stored inside caught on fire about two miles away. That fire burned for more than a week.

Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area.

"We noticed starting Monday," said passerby Thomas Sullivan. "We normally walk in a group, though today I’m by myself. It started Monday. Sometime we saw fish floating around them, and it got progressively worse, and yesterday it was really bad. Today, it seems better but the water is higher. It was moving faster."

A social media post is circulating as one user began talking about the fish kill early Wednesday.

The area is nearly two miles from a still smoldering warehouse fire. According to city officials, massive amounts of water used to battle the initial flames resulted in bottles of hand sanitizer washing out to the river through storm drains.

Spokespersons with the Trinity River Authority and the Tarrant Regional Water districts say their agencies are not aware of any recent sanitary spill or other cause that would kill fish.

FOX 4 also reached out to the city of Fort Worth and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

TCEQ said it is waiting for test results from water samples and plans to conduct another on-site investigation of water quality and oxygen levels.