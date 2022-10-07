Hand sanitizer fuels large fire at Fort Worth warehouse

article

Fire destroyed a warehouse overnight near downtown Fort Worth.

The fire started in a dumpster around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It then spread to a building on Cullen Street.

Crews said the fire was fueled by a large amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer inside the building.

Firefighters had to work defensively from the outside of the building because it was too dangerous for them to go in.

The fire grew quickly and burned for several hours. The warehouse ended up gutted.

Although no serious injures were reported, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.