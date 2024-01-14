Shootout outside Hulen Mall injures innocent bystander, police say

An innocent bystander was taken to the hospital after a shootout outside the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, police say.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

At least three people began shooting at each other shortly after leaving the mall, according to Fort Worth PD.

A bystander's head was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the injury is believed to be minor.

Fort Worth Police are looking for the people involved in the shooting.