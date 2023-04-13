Huge beehive uncovered in Johnson County home, occupants attacked

article

A swarm of angry and aggressive bees attacked several people including firefighters inside a North Texas home.

It happened Tuesday in the Johnson County city of Grandview.

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department said it got a call about a bee attack.

Two people were actively being attacked, and two others were trapped in the house and couldn’t escape because of the bees.

The firefighters who responded were met by what seemed like millions of very aggressive bees, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

The firefighters were able to calm the bees and get everyone out of the house using a special foam.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, and another was transported in the back of a regular ambulance. There’s no word on their conditions.

Four firefighters also suffered multiple bee stings but did not need hospitalization.

"It’s that time of year folks, BEE aware and stay safe! We were unable to get any action shots due to the chaos, but we did get some shots of the hives," the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department said.

A beekeeper was eventually called in to remove the bees.