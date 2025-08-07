50-60 Maltese dogs need foster homes after animal cruelty rescue

article

The Humane Society of North Texas needs people to foster dozens of rescued Maltese dogs.

What we know:

The Maltese dogs were recently rescued from a severe cruelty case, HSNT officials said in a social media post.

About 50-60 dogs ranging in age from teen to adult now need foster homes.

"These dogs have never known the comfort of a real home. They will need time to decompress, patience to learn house rules, and gentle guidance to master basics like leash walking," the rescue organization said.

What they're saying:

HSNT officials called it an emergency plea.

"If you can open your heart and home to one—or more—of these deserving dogs, please respond right away. Every foster home we secure means one more life given the chance for a brighter future," the organization said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rescued Maltese dogs (Humane Society of North Texas)

What you can do:

HSNT is looking for families willing to help rehabilitate a dog for at least two weeks.

All supplies, food, and medical support will be provided out of the organization’s Keller and Fort Worth shelter locations.

For more information about becoming a foster, visit hsnt.org/foster.

What we don't know:

The organization did not provide any information about the animal cruelty case.

It’s not clear if anyone is facing charges.