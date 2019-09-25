HPD: Driver ran away after running over homeless man, woman under bridge

Houston police say a driver got out of their vehicle and ran away after hitting and killing a homeless man and woman who were lying on the concrete embankment under an overpass.

The crash occurred just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say the driver was involved in a minor accident at a different location and was fleeing the scene going northbound on the West Sam Houston Parkway feeder road. As the driver was attempting to turn from the feeder road onto Beechnut, police say the driver lost control, went across the median and up onto the bridge embankment, striking a man and woman. They did not survive their injuries.

Authorities say the driver then got out of the car and ran away on foot. Officers searched for the driver but did not find the driver.

Police say the man and woman appear to be homeless and living under the bridge.