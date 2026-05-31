How to get free tickets to Team Czechia’s World Cup training session at new Mansfield Stadium

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The Brief Team Czechia is hosting a free public World Cup training session at Mansfield Stadium on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. CDT. Fans must register for the free ticket lottery by 11:59 p.m. CDT tonight to secure up to four passes. Organizers have not yet announced the rescheduled date for the stadium's postponed May 27 open house event.



Soccer fans in North Texas will have a chance to watch Team Czechia prepare for the FIFA World Cup when the national team hosts a public training session at Mansfield Stadium on June 6.

What we know:

The community training session is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CDT and will be the only public opportunity for fans to watch the Czech national team train before it opens World Cup play against South Korea on June 11 at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

Attendance will be limited and available through a free ticket lottery. Fans may register by 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 31 for a chance to receive up to four tickets. Winners will be notified June 2 and given a designated window to claim tickets. Additional winners may be selected if tickets remain unclaimed.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - MARCH 31: Czechia players celebrate victory and qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Czechia and Denmark at EPET ARENA on March 31, 2026 in Pr Expand

What they're saying:

The event comes as Mansfield Stadium serves as Team Czechia's FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Site. FIFA officially designated the venue as a base camp training site in March, and Team Czechia was later assigned to the facility after advancing through UEFA qualifying playoffs.

"It is an honor to serve as Team Czechia's Base Camp Training Site, and we're thrilled to share this experience with our community," Mansfield Stadium General Manager Scott Norton said in a statement. "This Community Training Session gives fans a unique opportunity to see one of the world's top national teams train in person and be part of the excitement surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026 here in North Texas."

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Dig deeper:

Pavel Nedvěd, general manager of the Czech national team, said the team is looking forward to connecting with local residents during its stay in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - SEPTEMBER 5: Pavel Nedved, former Czechia player prior the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Montenegro and Czechia at City Stadium on September 5, 2025 in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Image Expand

"After 20 years, the Czech national team is back at the FIFA World Cup," Nedvěd said. "The community training session is always a great event, and we are looking forward to meeting the people from Dallas, which will become our home for a few weeks."

Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said hosting the team is a significant opportunity for the city.

"Mansfield is proud to host the Czechia national team, and we want to show them they have the community's support," Evans said. "Being the tournament home to these elite athletes is one of the best ways to start Mansfield's story as the Southern Gateway to Soccer in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex."

What's next:

For more information, visit mansfield-stadium.com.

Organizers noted that tickets for the training session are separate from the stadium's postponed open house event, originally scheduled for May 27. Details about the rescheduled open house are expected to be announced later.