Houston Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans will close their facility on Wednesday for deep cleaning after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

In a statement, the Texans said they learned late Tuesday night that a player had tested positive.

“In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contract tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning,” the team’s statement reads.

The Texans says they will follow the guidance of the NFL, doctors and specialists.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled by week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority,” the Texans said in the statement.

