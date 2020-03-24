Houston rapper Slim Thug tests positive for COVID-19

article

Houston rapper Slim Thug has tested positive for COVID-19.

Slim spoke with FOX 26 host Isiah Carey about the confirmation Tuesday afternoon.

He told Carey that he was feeling really sick three days ago and was consequently tested.

That test came back positive on Tuesday.

Slim also made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he said he is now feeling better, but not before asking everyone to stay home.

“The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus, yesterday, and it came back positive,” the rapper said in his IG video. “As careful as I have been self-quarantining, staying home, I might have gotten something to eat or something like that ... nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck, had mask, gloves, everything on, and my test came back positive. So y'all gotta take this stuff serious.” he said. “Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms you need to go get checked out.”

Slim will share updates about his experience on Isiah Factor Uncensored Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m.

