It cost $194 million in 2023 to care for the homeless in Dallas, Collin counties: study

A first-ever study estimates the cost of homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties at nearly $194 million in 2023.

While Dallas is one of only five big cities in the country to report a decrease in homelessness in recent years, the Dallas County Health and Human Services study is the first comprehensive look at the costs of caring for people living on the streets.

"We really wanted to see what was out there in terms of information to make an estimate on what was the impact and cost from an economic standpoint of homelessness," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.

The first-ever estimate was based on information reported in the Housing Forward 2023 Point-in-Time survey.

The survey determined there were 4,410 living on the streets in Dallas and Collin counties. The care costs last year added up to nearly $194 million.

"Based on the best information we could find — it’s an estimate; it's not an exact number — but I tried to put some ballpark figures on that," Dr. Huang said. "It could continue to evolve as we get better numbers and better information. But based on what's out there now, that's what we're coming up with."

Medical treatment is about one-third of that total estimate at a little over $60 million.

"We look at and know that the homeless population has some increased use of medical care hospitalization, behavioral health. In terms of figuring out the amount and the magnitude, it's certainly a lot, but it puts a number on it"

Add in another $16 million for the homeless who might end up in jail for a time as well.

Housing Forward has been successful in finding shelter for many homeless. Since 2021, it has reported a 24% decrease in the number of people living on the streets.

Dr. Huang believes getting people housed will help with the cost of homeless care.

This study, which is a first of its kind in Dallas, gives Dallas and Collin counties a snapshot of the homeless safety net.

"It's our first try to get a handle on the magnitude and the costs of some of the things that are impacting all of us in Dallas County," Dr. Huang said.

The point-in-time count typically takes place on a single night in January. It is used to measure homelessness and track progress towards reducing the homeless population.

