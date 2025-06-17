Expand / Collapse search

House pickle recipe from Lakewood Brewing Co. | The Ten

By
Published  June 17, 2025
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4
On the Tuesday, June 17, 2025 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello are joined by iconic TikTok star 'Old Man Steve', taste new summer drinks from Little Joy and learn pickling tips from pickle experts at Lakewood Brewing Co.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups cucumber, thinly sliced or chopped
  • 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp distilled white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp Lakewood Lager
  • 1 small clove garlic, smashed (or 3/4 tsp minced)
  • 3/4 tsp dill seeds
  • 1 heaping tbsp kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp calcium chloride (optional, for extra crunch)
  • 1 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp fresh dill, loosely packed and chopped

Directions

1. Prep your cucumbers: Slice or chop into your preferred pickle shape (spears, chips, etc.) and pack them into a clean jar or container.
2. Make the brine: In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, Lakewood Lager, garlic, dill seeds, kosher salt, calcium chloride, and sugar. Warm gently over medium heat, stirring until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Remove from heat.
3. Add fresh dill: Stir the chopped dill into the warm brine.
4. Pour and pickle: Carefully pour the brine over the cucumbers, making sure they’re fully submerged. Let cool to room temperature.
5. Refrigerate: Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before tasting. Best flavor develops after 2–3 days.

Extra Ingredients

Mango Citrus Goddess Pickle: Goddess, Distilled Vinegar, Mango Puree, Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Calcium Chloride, and Cucumbers 

Sweet and Spicy Thai Chili Pickle: Lakewood IPA, Rice Wine Vinegar, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Sriracha, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Sesame Oil, Green Onions, Ginger, Salt, Shallots, Calcium Chloride, Lemon Zest, and Cucumbers

Curried Lakewood IPA Pickle: Distilled Vinegar, Lakewood IPA, Garlic Cloves, White Onion, Black Peppercorns, Curry Powder, Salt, and Cucumbers 

