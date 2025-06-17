House pickle recipe from Lakewood Brewing Co. | The Ten
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups cucumber, thinly sliced or chopped
- 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp distilled white vinegar
- 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp Lakewood Lager
- 1 small clove garlic, smashed (or 3/4 tsp minced)
- 3/4 tsp dill seeds
- 1 heaping tbsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp calcium chloride (optional, for extra crunch)
- 1 1/2 tsp sugar
- 2 tbsp fresh dill, loosely packed and chopped
Directions
1. Prep your cucumbers: Slice or chop into your preferred pickle shape (spears, chips, etc.) and pack them into a clean jar or container.
2. Make the brine: In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, Lakewood Lager, garlic, dill seeds, kosher salt, calcium chloride, and sugar. Warm gently over medium heat, stirring until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Remove from heat.
3. Add fresh dill: Stir the chopped dill into the warm brine.
4. Pour and pickle: Carefully pour the brine over the cucumbers, making sure they’re fully submerged. Let cool to room temperature.
5. Refrigerate: Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before tasting. Best flavor develops after 2–3 days.
Extra Ingredients
Mango Citrus Goddess Pickle: Goddess, Distilled Vinegar, Mango Puree, Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Calcium Chloride, and Cucumbers
Sweet and Spicy Thai Chili Pickle: Lakewood IPA, Rice Wine Vinegar, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Sriracha, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Sesame Oil, Green Onions, Ginger, Salt, Shallots, Calcium Chloride, Lemon Zest, and Cucumbers
Curried Lakewood IPA Pickle: Distilled Vinegar, Lakewood IPA, Garlic Cloves, White Onion, Black Peppercorns, Curry Powder, Salt, and Cucumbers