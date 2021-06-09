Hot North Texas real estate market has buyers struggling to keep up

The housing market in North Texas is red hot right now and a little too hot for some.

Home prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are up 24% from this time one year ago.

It is a great time to be a seller with prospective buyers offering all sorts of incentives to put themselves over the top.

Realtor Nikki Barringer with Dave Perry-Miller said there are plenty of factors that have created this market but much of it is simple supply and demand.

"We have definitely a home shortage. We’ve got 370,000 people who moved here last year," she said. "In what world does Dallas become less attractive? You know, we’re affordable. We’ve got a great economy. So nobody thinks it’s gonna slow down, unfortunately."

Barringer said many buyers are entering all-out bidding wars for the homes that are up for sale.

Advertisement

And in some cases, agents will give realtors an amount to beat, which she said was not typically part of the process.