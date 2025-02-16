4 Hood County capital murder suspects arrested

The Brief A fourth capital murder suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old last week. Angel Morales, 18, was arrested Saturday night. Billy Sheffield IV, 20, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 12.



A Hood County capital murder suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting last week.

Angel Morales, 18, was arrested on Saturday night.

He is the fourth person charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting.

Hood County deadly shooting

What we know:

On Feb. 12, several law enforcement agencies were called to a shooting on Gerry Drive in the Montego Bay subdivision.

They found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at John Peter Smith hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Billy Sheffield IV.

The Texas Rangers and Hood County Sheriff's Office identified four suspects in connection to the shooting.

Alex Cisneros, 17, Gabriel Ocanas, 20 and a 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of their age, were arrested and charged with capital murder prior to the weekend.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Angel Morales, was arrested late Saturday night in Tarrant County. He also faces a capital murder charge.

Three other people were arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and Morales' arrest have not been released by law enforcement.