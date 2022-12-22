26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home

article

The League of United Latin American Citizens, more commonly known as LULAC, says the FBI rescued 26 Honduran refugees from human traffickers during a raid Thursday morning.

LULAC provided photos from the undisclosed location in Fort Worth.

According to LULAC, the FBI raided a home just before 2 a.m. and found the refugees, stripped naked, handcuffed, and they appeared to have been held hostage.

The 26 refugees appeared to be victims of human smuggling.

They're now receiving assistance and lodging from LULAC.