Arctic blast posing safety concerns for those crossing southern border in Texas

The arctic blast is posing safety concerns for unsheltered migrants along the southern border.

The city of El Paso is working quickly to shelter migrants who've been on the streets, and more are still crossing the border.

The government and non-profits down in the El Paso area have been struggling to meet the need, and now freezing temperatures are posing a new danger.

New video shows several hundred migrants crossing illegally in Eagle Pass before sunrise Wednesday.

Crossings have ramped up in recent weeks ahead of the anticipated lifting of Title 42, a COVID-19 health policy that allowed border officials to deny asylums seekers entry into the U.S. if they cross illegally.

It was supposed to expire Wednesday, but the policy is in limbo.

Chief Justice John Roberts' intervention Monday has kept it in place, though a decision at any time could result in it being lifted.

RELATED: Supreme Court temporarily blocks order to end Title 42

FILE - Migrants walk along the United States side of the Rio Grande river after crossing the border from Mexico into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on Dec. 18, 2022. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is what happens when border not secure. This is what happens when you do not follow rule of law. This is what happens when you do not have a plan," said U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn/(R) Tennessee.

Meanwhile, El Paso is already facing a crisis.

New video shows migrants crossing highways, and one was reportedly struck by a car Tuesday night.

There are serious concerns as the arctic blast sweeps in. The city is opening additional shelters, trying to get migrants off the streets.

The mayor cited cold temperatures when announcing an emergency declaration over the weekend.

"One of the things that’s important is the drop in temperatures has really made a big difference, just want to make sure everyone is safe," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.

With the potential for Title 42 ending, and crossings increasing anyways, the Texas National Guard has been deploying more resources to the area.

"As you can see here, basically we've secured the border using the use of Humvees, concertina wire, and soldiers," Texas National Guard Major Sean Storrud explained. "What we're doing here is we're basically just redirecting the migrants to the only legal port of entry."

In a filing Tuesday night, the Biden Administration asked the Supreme Court to lift the Title 42 restrictions, but not before Christmas saying it needs time to prepare.

RELATED: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to delay end of Title 42