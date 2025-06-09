Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in West Oak Cliff
What we know:
WEST OAK CLIFF, Texas - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Pinnacle Park Blvd on June 9, at approximately 4:20 a.m.
The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they located a male victim unresponsive at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.
What we don't know:
Information regarding the suspect has not been revealed.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner will assist in identifying the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Knoebel, at 214-671-3584 or andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.