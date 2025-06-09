Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in West Oak Cliff

Published  June 9, 2025 9:05pm CDT
What we know:

WEST OAK CLIFF, Texas - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Pinnacle Park Blvd on June 9, at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they located a male victim unresponsive at the location. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died. 

What we don't know:

Information regarding the suspect has not been revealed.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will assist in identifying the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Knoebel, at 214-671-3584 or andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

