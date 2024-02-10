Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner shoots cousin through home's back door, Fort Worth police say

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a homeowner shot his cousin who was trying to go through the home’s back door early Saturday morning.

This happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2500 block of Malvern Trail.

Responding officers found a shooting victim, who was taken to JPS in stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

Featured

Ring doorbell shows homeowner pushing armed robbery suspect posing as deliveryman
article

Ring doorbell shows homeowner pushing armed robbery suspect posing as deliveryman

A homeowner in Connecticut was able to fend off a robber who posed as a deliveryman. The footage was captured on their Ring doorbell.

Investigators found that the shooter and victim are cousins.

The homeowner’s cousin was trying to go through the home’s back door. That’s when police said the homeowner fired five or six shots through the door, hitting his cousin at least once in the leg.

No further details were released. It’s unclear if charges will be filed in this case.