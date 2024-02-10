Homeowner shoots cousin through home's back door, Fort Worth police say

article

Fort Worth police said a homeowner shot his cousin who was trying to go through the home’s back door early Saturday morning.

This happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2500 block of Malvern Trail.

Responding officers found a shooting victim, who was taken to JPS in stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators found that the shooter and victim are cousins.

The homeowner’s cousin was trying to go through the home’s back door. That’s when police said the homeowner fired five or six shots through the door, hitting his cousin at least once in the leg.

No further details were released. It’s unclear if charges will be filed in this case.