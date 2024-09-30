Homeowner shoots alleged trespasser after rock-throwing incident in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, Texas - A man was shot by a homeowner early Monday morning after allegedly throwing a rock at the homeowner, Fort Worth police said.
The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Museum Way in the West 7th area, where the man was reportedly attempting to trespass on the homeowner’s property. After the man allegedly threw a rock, the homeowner shot him in the leg, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation as police work to determine if it was an act or self-defense.