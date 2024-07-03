Holiday travelers heading to Mexico wary of Hurricane Beryl

The holiday travel forecast looks okay for most of the U.S., but travelers to Mexico are watching Hurricane Beryl closely.

This is expected to be the busiest travel season on record with millions of people expected to fly over the extended July 4 weekend.

The busy summertime travel season is in full motion.

At Dallas Love Field, nearly 2,400 flights will take off and land from the airport over the extended holiday weekend.

"We're super busy, especially coming into the summertime," said Javier Centeno with Love Field.

The airport sees an average of 700 flights per day.

Across town at DFW Airport, lines started forming before sunrise.

Airport officials estimate that 1.5 million people will travel through DFW between Wednesday and Monday. That's a 5.5% increase over last year.

Many people are headed to Mexico while a hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula.

"It's a bachelorette boy’s trip in Cabo," said traveler Grayson Blake. "So we're going to have a good time. We have lots of things planned."

Hurricane Beryl's wind, rain and storm surge impacts are expected to hit the Yucatan as early as late Thursday and last well into Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Acosta family has been planning for this July 4 trip for the past year. They're headed to Oaxaca on Aeromexico.

"We have not had any notifications of delays or deviations in the plans," said traveler Olga Acosta.

So they're taking flight, determined to have a good time.

"We've been watching the news, and we've been planning the trip," Acosta said. "We expect to spend some days on the beach and some days visiting the town."

Several airlines have issued travel alerts, waiving fare differences for travelers who need to change their flights to airports across the Caribbean, including to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cancun and Belize.