Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Texas?

Hurricane Beryl is currently a Category 4 Hurricane with 150 mile per hour winds.

The hurricane made landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday morning and is moving west.

The storm is expected to make its way toward Jamaica on Wednesday and could make landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico by Friday.

Wind shear in the Caribbean should weaken the storm as it moves toward land.

Computer models show that Beryl will move westward, generally to northern Mexico, after the Yucatán.

At this point, we cannot rule out Beryl making her way into southern Texas, but the high pressure over the south should steer it into northern Mexico or the Rio Grande Valley.

Records Broken By Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has already broken several records.

The storm formed in June and it has already become the strongest June hurricane on record.

It is also the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record.

Beryl made history as the first June major hurricane to occur east of the Caribbean and is the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Windward Islands.