Highland Park ISD superintendent latest to retire as a number of North Texas school leaders call it quits
HIGHLAND PARK, Texas - Highland Park ISD superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg will step down from his role at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Trigg, who has served as Highland Park's superintendent for more than 7 years, made the announcement during the district's school board meeting on Tuesday.
The Highland Park Board of Trustees says it will hire a search firm to look nationally for Trigg's replacement starting this fall.
Trigg is just the latest North Texas superintendent to retire over the last 12 months.
Dr. Tom Trigg (Source: Highland Park ISD)
Some of the school district leaders to step down include:
- Lewisville ISD, Kevin Rogers
- DeSoto ISD, D'Andre Weaver
- Mesquite ISD, David Vroonland
- Richardson ISD, Jeannie Stone
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Steve Chapman
- Northwest ISD, Ryder Warren
- Fort Worth ISD, Kent Scribner
- Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa
- Plano ISD, Sara Bonser
- Little Elm ISD, Daniel Gallagher
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Robin Ryan
Several of the districts have found replacements for their superintendent position.
The retirements come after a tumultuous few years including fights over COVID health protocols and what is and is not allowed to be taught in classrooms.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa and ex-Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner both pointed to the politicization of school board meetings as part of their reason for stepping down.
Trigg did not give a reason for his retirement.