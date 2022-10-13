Highland Park ISD superintendent latest to retire as a number of North Texas school leaders call it quits

Highland Park ISD superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg will step down from his role at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Trigg, who has served as Highland Park's superintendent for more than 7 years, made the announcement during the district's school board meeting on Tuesday.

The Highland Park Board of Trustees says it will hire a search firm to look nationally for Trigg's replacement starting this fall.

Trigg is just the latest North Texas superintendent to retire over the last 12 months.

Some of the school district leaders to step down include:

Lewisville ISD, Kevin Rogers

DeSoto ISD, D'Andre Weaver

Mesquite ISD, David Vroonland

Richardson ISD, Jeannie Stone

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Steve Chapman

Northwest ISD, Ryder Warren

Fort Worth ISD, Kent Scribner

Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa

Plano ISD, Sara Bonser

Little Elm ISD, Daniel Gallagher

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Robin Ryan

Several of the districts have found replacements for their superintendent position.

The retirements come after a tumultuous few years including fights over COVID health protocols and what is and is not allowed to be taught in classrooms.

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa and ex-Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner both pointed to the politicization of school board meetings as part of their reason for stepping down.

Trigg did not give a reason for his retirement.