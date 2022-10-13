Expand / Collapse search

Highland Park ISD superintendent latest to retire as a number of North Texas school leaders call it quits

Highland Park
Texas Tribune: Why so many superintendents are leaving

Three outgoing superintendents from major North Texas school districts got the chance to sound off on the pandemic, learning loss and political pressures. They talked to the Texas Tribune about the problems of the schools they are leaving.

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas - Highland Park ISD superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg will step down from his role at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Trigg, who has served as Highland Park's superintendent for more than 7 years, made the announcement during the district's school board meeting on Tuesday.

The Highland Park Board of Trustees says it will hire a search firm to look nationally for Trigg's replacement starting this fall.

Trigg is just the latest North Texas superintendent to retire over the last 12 months.

Dr. Tom Trigg (Source: Highland Park ISD)

Some of the school district leaders to step down include:

  • Lewisville ISD, Kevin Rogers
  • DeSoto ISD, D'Andre Weaver
  • Mesquite ISD, David Vroonland
  • Richardson ISD, Jeannie Stone
  • Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Steve Chapman
  • Northwest ISD, Ryder Warren
  • Fort Worth ISD, Kent Scribner
  • Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa
  • Plano ISD, Sara Bonser
  • Little Elm ISD, Daniel Gallagher
  • Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Robin Ryan

Several of the districts have found replacements for their superintendent position.

The retirements come after a tumultuous few years including fights over COVID health protocols and what is and is not allowed to be taught in classrooms.

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa and ex-Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner both pointed to the politicization of school board meetings as part of their reason for stepping down.

READ MORE: Political mailer accuses Highland Park ISD of being influenced by liberal politics

Trigg did not give a reason for his retirement.