High-speed crash leaves one juvenile dead and two others critically injured

One juvenile is dead after a high-speed crash near the White Rock Lake spillway.

Dallas police said the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Garland Road.

The juvenile driver lost control of the car, left the roadway, and collided with a light pole, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other teenagers in the car, two of them were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The third passenger was in stable condition, police said.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released. Police said this was still an active investigation.