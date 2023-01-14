High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

Two people led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit went up highway 175 and into Dallas County. The driver eventually exited at I-30 at Second Street and hit four vehicles after crashing through a fence.

No one was hurt.

The two people in the vehicle were arrested.



