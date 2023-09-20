3 burglary suspects arrested after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

Three people are in police custody following a high-speed chase Wednesday morning that spanned several cities.

Fort Worth police began chasing the suspects in a white Dodge Charger before 6 a.m.

Officers followed the car on Interstate 20 through a construction zone into Arlington.

The suspects continued weaving through traffic at dangerous speeds, heading north on Highway 360 up to the Grand Prairie line. There were a few close calls in that area.

They went east on Highway 183 through Irving and crossed into Dallas.

The suspects drove through Downtown Dallas, took an exit near Fair Park, and then began driving on neighborhood streets.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the suspects with spike strips, but they avoided them and continued heading east.

The chase went southbound on the LBJ Freeway into the Balch Springs area and finally ended in Kaufman County.

Police arrested one female and two male suspects.

Fort Worth police said that the chase began when officers were called for a suspected prowler on Old Hemphill Road.

Police are calling the three people who were arrested burglary suspects.