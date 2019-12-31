Here's how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in North Texas

article

The countdown to 2020 is on.

Downtown Dallas is one of the many places where you can celebrate New Year’s Eve with a fireworks show.

Crews have been prepping the roof, as well as the load-in on the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck for the fourth year in a row. The “Over the Top NYE” show is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the Central time zone.

Just before the clock strikes midnight, the Downtown Dallas skyline will go dark for one minute and then there will be a 10-minute combined fireworks and LED light show synchronized to music on 103.7 FM.

More: www.reuniontower.com/NYE

"Lots of ways to see it but we've built this show to be 360 degrees panoramic. So really, anywhere people are, they can... if they're in their car, at the Trinity River, one of the high rises or apartment buildings downtown. Any place you see it, it will be a spectacular show," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz.

Advertisement

The official watch party for the event will be on the steps of Dallas City Hall. The free party starts at 7 p.m. with food trucks, live entertainment and a New Year’s Eve countdown.

In Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, the free party starts at 7 p.m. Revelers can enjoy live music on four stages, food vendors, an interactive light show and confetti at midnight.

More: www.sundancesquarefwnye.com

In Arlington, Texas Live! will host its own Lone Star-style ball drop. There will also be live music starting at 8 p.m., a fireworks show and party that lasts until 2 a.m.

More: nye-live.com/texas/

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering free rides starting at 6 p.m. until the end of the festivities.