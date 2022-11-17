Here is your official tipping guide for the holiday season

Despite the act of tipping being a pivotal source of income for most U.S. residents who work in the service industry and a cultural zeitgeist for a work-hard capitalist mentality, many Americans refuse to partake in the tradition.

In a recent survey published on last year by CreditCards.com, 73% of Americans said they intend on tipping at a sit-down restaurant. But that number had declined by 77% compared to tipping numbers in 2019.

The demand for delivery services skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, but a survey published in July 2021 of American adults found that this didn’t necessarily translate into more or better tips for service workers.

RELATED: Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Breaking down the cost of some of the most popular holiday dishes

A poll of more than 2,500 U.S. adults last year on behalf of CreditCards.com found that sit-down dining is the most likely to garner a tip — but the figure fell slightly from pre-pandemic times.

Roughly 75% of customers said they "always" tip while eating at a restaurant, while just 5% said they "never" tip in the 2021 survey. That number dropped two percentage points from 77% who said they always tip in a survey conducted in 2019.

So will this be a factor for workers who depend on tips this holiday season?

Here’s all the etiquette you should know.

Cash is often best, but not absolutely required

If you can afford to give only a few dollars, a small gift or homemade item may be a better way of expressing appreciation.Of course, not everyone is good in the kitchen — or welcomes homemade goodies.

Match the tip to the relationship

The amount you give can reflect the quality and frequency of your interactions. You might tip an occasional babysitter the equivalent of one evening's pay, for example, while a live-in nanny could get a bonus equal to one week's pay, or more. A small gift in addition to a tip is a nice touch when the relationship is more personal.

A tip roughly equal to the cost of a single visit might be appropriate for:

Babysitters

Housekeepers

Dog walkers and groomers

Personal trainers

Pool cleaners

Snow shovelers

Hairstylists or barbers

Massage therapists, facialists and manicurist

Tipping workers for the holidays can sometimes feel like a lot of pressure for such an important job but a separate CreditCards.com survey revealed just how most people give during the holiday seasons.

The survey found that housekeepers and childcare providers are tipped the most at an average of $50. Forty-seven percent of adults plan to tip their housekeepers and 41% plan to tip their childcare providers, according to a report from FOX Business.

Landscapers are tipped an average of $30, while teachers are tipped $25. Trash collectors and mail carriers are tipped an average of $20 but only 19% of adults plan to tip their waste management workers.

Yard and garden workers ($20 to $50 each)

Trash and recycling collectors ($10 to $30)

Handyman ($15 to $40)

Package deliverer ($20, if allowed; check with the company)

U.S. Postal Service mail carriers (small gift only; no cash, per USPS rules)

Day care workers ($25 to $75 each for those who work with your child; check with facility)

Newspaper deliverer ($10 to $30)

Building superintendents ($20 to $80)

Doormen ($15 to $80)

Parking attendants ($10 to $30)

Not every helper should be tipped

If you tip someone regularly throughout the year, a holiday tip may not be necessary. Cash tips also aren't appropriate for certain people, such as professionals (doctors, lawyers, accountants) and anyone who works for an entity that prohibits them. For government workers, for example, a tip can look like a bribe. Check with nursing homes, home health care providers, package delivery companies and day care centers, especially, before tipping individual workers.

Make it pretty

Fresh, crisp bills tucked into a card with a handwritten note? Classy. Wadded bills thrust at the service provider on your way out the door? Not so much. Ditto leaving an extra-large tip on a credit card receipt. Something's certainly better than nothing, but putting some care into your presentation can demonstrate that you really do appreciate what they do for you.

Tip early

The holidays are stressful. Especially this year while gas prices are high and inflation is through the roof. Sending holiday tips as early as possible might be ideal for people depending on those tips to cross off their holiday shopping lists as soon as possible. Tipping early in the holiday season means people have extra cash to spend which may even include giving away their own holiday tips.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes, The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed.



