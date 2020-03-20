Here are some of the DFW-area restaurants offering to-go services

article

The coronavirus has limited North Texans' ability to dine inside restaurants and bars, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy their food and support local businesses.

Several cities have updating lists of restaurants offering special curbside and delivery service during social distancing:

Dallas - www.visitdallas.com/about/media-room/statements/covid-19/restaurant-updates.html

Denton: denton-chamber.org/restaurant-takeout-delivery-options

Fort Worth: www.fortworth.com/coronavirus/restaurant-updates/

Grapevine: www.grapevinetexasusa.com/coronavirus/restaurants/

Irving: irvingchamber.com/news/1197-how-to-support-member-investor-restaurants-during-covid-19

Mesquite: www.mckinneychamber.com/blog/mckinney-chamber-blog-2364/post/restaurants-that-are-offering-simplified-services-22998

Plano: www.visitplano.com/blog/support-plano-restaurants-during-coronavirus-outbreak/

