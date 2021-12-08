Hebron High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student

article

A computer science teacher at Hebron High School is facing charges for an alleged incident with one of his students.

Carrollton police said 43-year-old Jared Stites was arrested Wednesday morning at the Lewisville ISD administration building.

He’s accused of having an improper relationship with a student and sexually assaulting that 16-year-old while on campus this year.

The victim made an outcry at school last week and detectives immediately began investigating. They found enough evidence for two probable cause warrants, police said.

Police did not release any other details about the alleged incident.

Stites is currently being held in the Carrollton city jail. His bond has not yet been set.

