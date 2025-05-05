Threat prompts extra security at HEB ISD elementary school

The Brief A threat that was posted on social media over the weekend prompted extra security on Monday morning at Hurst Hills Elementary School. Hurst police reportedly identified a suspect and arrested him over the weekend. Police haven't yet released details about that suspect.



There is increased security at an elementary school in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District after a threat was made over the weekend.

HEB ISD Threat

What we know:

HEB ISD discovered an "unsettling" post on social media involving Hurst Hills Elementary School.

District officials said once they caught wind of the threat, they immediately contacted the district’s security team and the Hurst Police Department.

Hurst police opened an investigation and pinpointed a person of interest. He was arrested over the weekend.

What they're saying:

A grandparent in the district said he’s thankful that if something like this were to happen, it happened over the weekend, ensuring the district had enough time to respond.

"I’ve got two kids. One’s 10 and one’s 12. They don’t expect something like that to happen. But it would have been worse if it were during the week and had to evacuate. I would have been mad," Joseph Lynn said.

Featured article

What we don't know:

No details about the nature of the threat were released.

Police also did not release the suspect’s name or say what charges he’s facing.