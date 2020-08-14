HEB ISD celebrates teachers prior to first day of school

article

The Hurst Euless Bedford school district celebrated its teachers and staff Friday morning before the start of the school year.

More than 2,800 staff members representing 30 schools were invited out for the drive-thru celebration filled with music, free swag, food and smiling faces.

“I just know how wonderful our students and staff are. And all the positivity I’ve felt in the last two weeks I’ve been on my campus, I just know it’s going to be a wonderful year for everyone,” said Dr. Beth Wiggs, an assistant principal at Bedford Heights Elementary.

HEB ISD’s first day of school is on Tuesday.