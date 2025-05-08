Heath mom sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual contact with son's friend, 13

article

A Rockwall County mother has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of making sexual contact with a 13-year-old friend of her son, officials say.

Natalie Sorrells, 44, of Heath, was arrested in February and charged with four counts related to molesting a child. Thursday, the Rockwall County District Clerk confirmed that Sorrells has been found guilty and was sentenced on two of the charges.

Sexual assault sentence

Sorrells, a real estate agent in Rockwall County, was originally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

According to court records, the assault charges were disposed of, and Sorrells was found guilty of the indecency counts.

The Rockwall County District Clerk tells us each guilty charge earned Sorrells 30 months in prison. The two sentences will run consecutively, giving her five years in total.

She will also be required to pay a $10,000 fine.

Natalie Sorrells investigation

The backstory:

Police were initially made aware of Sorrells' crimes when the victim's mother found deleted texts between Sorrells and the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by FOX 4, the 13-year-old later told his mother and authorities that Sorrells had touched him inappropriately.

Sorrells previously served as a volunteer at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall. The church released a statement after Sorrells' arrest, saying her illegal conduct did not happen on church property or during a church event.